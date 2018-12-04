202.5
Correction: Fugitive Arrested story

By The Associated Press December 4, 2018 3:54 pm 12/04/2018 03:54pm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — In a story Nov. 30 about a fugitive’s arrest, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Josh DeVine is the director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. He is the communications director.

Authorities: Tennessee fugitive captured in Virginia

Authorities say a man who had been on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Top Ten Most Wanted” list has been arrested in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man who had been on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Top Ten Most Wanted” list has been arrested in Virginia.

TBI Communications Director Josh DeVine tweeted Friday that 30-year-old Dominique Lebron Collins was captured in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Officials say Collins was wanted on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after an April shooting at a Chattanooga gas station.

WSET-TV reports that authorities converged on a Lynchburg apartment Friday and arrested Collins after a foot chase.

It is unclear whether Collins has an attorney who could comment.

