Correction: Fugitive Arrested story

Authorities say a man who had been on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's "Top Ten Most Wanted" list has been arrested in Virginia.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — In a story Nov. 30 about a fugitive’s arrest, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Josh DeVine is the director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. He is the communications director.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Authorities: Tennessee fugitive captured in Virginia

Authorities say a man who had been on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Top Ten Most Wanted” list has been arrested in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man who had been on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Top Ten Most Wanted” list has been arrested in Virginia.

TBI Communications Director Josh DeVine tweeted Friday that 30-year-old Dominique Lebron Collins was captured in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Officials say Collins was wanted on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after an April shooting at a Chattanooga gas station.

WSET-TV reports that authorities converged on a Lynchburg apartment Friday and arrested Collins after a foot chase.

It is unclear whether Collins has an attorney who could comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.