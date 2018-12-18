202.5
Atlantic Coast Pipeline sues Virginia county over zoning

By The Associated Press December 18, 2018 8:38 am 12/18/2018 08:38am
LOVINGSTON, Va. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Pipeline has sued a Virginia county over a zoning decision, in an attempt to move the project forward.

The Lynchburg News & Advance reports that the Dec. 6 lawsuit filed against Nelson County is the first time the pipeline has sued a locality during the years-long approval process.

The lawsuit was filed three days after Nelson County’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied the company’s variance requests for floodplain crossings. The lawsuit seeks a judgment stating the Natural Gas Act pre-empts the county’s floodplain ordinance.

A statement from the pipeline’s lead partner, Dominion Energy, said they had no choice but to turn to federal court.

Nelson County Supervisor Jesse Rutherford says the lawsuit doesn’t come as a surprise. The county has yet to appoint legal counsel.

___

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

500