202.5
Home » Virginia » $2.35M settlement reached in…

$2.35M settlement reached in death after fraternity hazing

By The Associated Press December 21, 2018 12:24 pm 12/21/2018 12:24pm
Share

HAMPDEN SYDNEY, Va. (AP) — The parents of a Virginia college student who died from alcohol intoxication after a fraternity hazing have reached a $2.35 million settlement in his 2017 death.

Harrison Carter Cole was an 18-year-old freshman at Hampden-Sydney College in March 2017 when he was found dead in his dorm room. A lawsuit filed by his parents said his death came after a night of excessive drinking during a hazing event at the Alpha Chi Sigma fraternity house.

The family’s lawsuit said Cole vomited multiple times during the party, but he did not receive any medical attention.

John Fishwick Jr., an attorney for Cole’s family, along with the college and the fraternity, announced the settlement in a joint statement.

A spokesman for the college declined to comment on the settlement beyond the statement.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Alpha Chi Sigma Education News fraternity hazing Hampden-Sydney College Harrison Carter Cole Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

The world celebrates 2019

Here is how the world said goodbye to 2018 and welcomed 2019.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500