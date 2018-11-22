202.5
Woman charged in wrong-way fatality turns herself in

By The Associated Press November 22, 2018 10:02 am 11/22/2018 10:02am
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Portsmouth woman who police say drove the wrong direction on a highway and fatally struck another motorist has turned herself in.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Evonne Shanae Brinkley met with troopers at a jail this week where she was arrested. She’s been charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence, among other charges.

Virginia State Police say Cecilia Wells was killed in October while a front passenger in a Toyota Tacoma. Police say Brinkley’s Chevrolet Equinox struck the Toyota head-on in eastbound Interstate 264.

Brinkley was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The newspaper says that after Brinkley was discharged police were unable to locate her at any of the addresses they had on file for her.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Brinkley has an attorney.

Topics:
Local News portsmouth Virginia
