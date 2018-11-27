202.5
Virginia submits Medicaid work requirement proposal to feds

By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 4:35 am 11/27/2018 04:35am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has submitted its proposed work requirement plan for some Medicaid recipients to the federal government for approval.

Department of Medical Assistance Services Director Jennifer Lee told lawmakers Monday that the state submitted its proposal to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services last week.

Virginia lawmakers voted to expand eligibility for the publicly funded health care program earlier this year that also included work requirement and copay provisions for certain newly eligible recipients.

Virginia is already enrolling people into an expanded Medicaid program and coverage will start at the beginning of next year. The work requirement provision won’t go into effect until after the federal government approves it, and Lee said it’s not clear when that will be.

