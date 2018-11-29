202.5
Home » Virginia » Virginia says air quality…

Virginia says air quality is improving

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 4:51 am 11/29/2018 04:51am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new report shows that Virginia’s air quality is improving.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality said Wednesday that ground-level ozone, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide levels have dropped significantly compared to past years.

The state had only six “Code Orange” days of excessive ozone in 2018 and four in 2017. In 1998, the state reported more than 100 such days.

Ground-level ozone, the main ingredient in smog, can cause serious breathing problems for some people.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
air quality Local News nitrogen dioxide ozone Science News sulfur dioxide Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

2018 Offbeat Gift Guide

Great gifts don’t have to be expensive or even trendy. They can be unique. They can even be funny and, yeah, somewhat useless. Here’s a gallery of offbeat gift ideas for grown-ups as you put together your shopping list. All were lovingly curated by our crack staff at the WTOP Holiday Desk.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500