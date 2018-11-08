202.5
Home » Virginia » Virginia farmers to meet…

Virginia farmers to meet at annual convention

By The Associated Press November 8, 2018 4:16 am 11/08/2018 04:16am
Share

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (AP) — Farmers from across Virginia are planning to gather for educational workshops and updates on federal farm policy during an annual convention.

The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s convention will be held Nov. 27-29 in Hot Springs.

“Driving Agricultural Forward” is the theme of this year’s convention.

Participants will hear keynote remarks from best-selling author Michele Payn. Her latest book, “Food Truths from Farm to Table,” features interviews with U.S. farmers who dispel common misconceptions about agriculture.

American Farm Bureau Federation Vice President Scott VanderWal will share updates on federal farm policy.

Educational workshops will focus on the state cattle checkoff, direct marketing, local issues and building relationships with elected officials.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Education News farming Food Truths from Farm to Table Living News Local News Michele Payn Virginia Virginia Farm Bureau Federation
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Thanksgiving dessert recipes

Planning a Thanksgiving feast? Fire up your test kitchen and try out these recipes this weekend to make sure your Turkey Day is triumphant. From "midnight pumpkin pie" to sweet potato pie with a bourbon twist, find all your Thanksgiving dessert recipes here.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500