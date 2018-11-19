Home » Virginia » Virginia county gets approval…

Virginia county gets approval to open needle exchange

By The Associated Press November 19, 2018 3:01 am 11/19/2018 03:01am
Share

MARION, Va. (AP) — A county in Southwest Virginia plans to open the state’s third needle exchange.

The Roanoke Times reports that the state has given Smyth County permission to open an exchange in Marion.

State health department HIV prevention planner Bruce Taylor said an opening date hasn’t been set yet and local funding hasn’t yet been secured.

Wise County, another county in Southwest Virginia, opened the state’s first needle exchange in June. Richmond opened the state’s second exchange in October.

Officials are hoping needle exchanges can curb the spread of infectious diseases due to the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Health & Fitness News Local News needle exchange smyth county Virginia wise county
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Bye pie: 20 other pumpkin recipes to try

Pumpkin pie is a Thanksgiving staple. But if you want to wow your dinner guests with something a little more creative, try these recipes for pumpkin cream cheese brownies or salted caramel pumpkin buns. And if you prefer to drink your dessert, flex your mixology skills with a pumpkin fizz cocktail.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500