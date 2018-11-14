202.5
Virginia city scores minor league team of its own

By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 1:53 pm 11/14/2018 01:53pm
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city has scored a minor league team of its own.

The Free-Lance Star of Fredericksburg reports the City Council Tuesday unanimously approved the development and shared use agreement with Potomac Baseball, LLC for a $35 million multipurpose stadium in Celebrate Virginia South.

The Silber family are owners of the Potomac Nationals. The agreement calls for them to finance, build and maintain the 5,000-seat stadium. Fredericksburg will be considered an “anchor tenant” in exchange for a $1.05 million annual payment to the club for 30 years.

Art Silber says Minor League Baseball and the Carolina League have given their approval for his family to move the Class A affiliate of the Washington Nationals after decades of playing in Prince William County. He says he expects to have the stadium finished by 2020.

Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

