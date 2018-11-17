Home » Virginia » Virginia Beach police officer…

Virginia Beach police officer dies of heart attack

By The Associated Press November 17, 2018 3:01 pm 11/17/2018 03:01pm
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Beach police officer has died of a heart attack.

News outlets report that officer Kelvin Bailey went into cardiac arrest late Friday while working in the Centerville Turnpike area.

He was transported to a hospital where he died.

Bailey had served in law enforcement for more than 25 years and had previously worked for the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office. He was 51.

cardiac arrest Kelvin Bailey Local News Virginia virginia beach
