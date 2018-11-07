202
Virginia mom who gave 3 kids marijuana gets 10 days in jail

By The Associated Press November 7, 2018 10:12 am 11/07/2018 10:12am
STAUNTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman who pleaded guilty to giving her three children marijuana has been sentenced to 10 days in jail.

The News Leader reports 28-year-old Stephanie N. Hamrick pleaded guilty to child neglect and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, as well as a misdemeanor. She was sentenced to jail time and four years’ probation Tuesday, in a plea deal that prevented her children from having to testify against her.

She was arrested in June and accused of dealing marijuana and providing it to her three kids, ages 7, 11 and 14. Prosecutors said one of her children provided visual evidence of the marijuana use.

Her lawyer, Eric Swortzel, says Hamrick doesn’t have custody of her children. He says she didn’t provide a reason for giving her children marijuana.

Information from: The News Leader, http://www.newsleader.com

Topics:
child neglect charges crime distribution of marijuana drug possession guilty plea Local News marijuana Virginia
