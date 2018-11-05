202
Va. awards record number of college degrees in 2017-18

By The Associated Press November 5, 2018 4:23 am 11/05/2018 04:23am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new report shows that a record number of students earned college degrees in Virginia in the last school year.

The state’s colleges awarded 119,980 undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees and undergraduate certificates in 2017-18. That’s about 1,000 more awards compared with the previous year.

The number of bachelor’s degrees issued increased from 54,508 in 2016-17 to 54,947 in 2017-18.

The figures were released Friday by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that included in the numbers are 24,655 science, technology, engineering, math and health (STEM-H) degrees. That is also a state record.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

