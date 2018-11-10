2-vehicle Va. highway crash kills 1, injures others

Virginia authorities say a car merging into traffic from the shoulder of an interstate was hit by another vehicle, killing a passenger and causing other minor injuries.

The Virginia State Police issued a news release Saturday saying the accident happened Friday night in Hampton on Interstate 64.

The news release says a Toyota Corolla with four occupants was stopped on the left shoulder and then attempted to merge back into the left lane.

At the same time, police say a Toyota Tacoma made a lane change into where sedan was attempting to merge, causing the truck to strike it in the rear.

A 19-year-old woman in the back seat of the sedan died at the scene. The three others suffered minor injuries. The truck’s driver and passenger also suffered injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

Police say the driver of the pickup was charged with DUI manslaughter and reckless driving.

