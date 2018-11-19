Home » Virginia » Tuition to increase 5…

Tuition to increase 5 percent at College of William & Mary

By The Associated Press November 19, 2018 6:01 am 11/19/2018 06:01am
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials at the College of William & Mary have approved a 5.4 percent tuition increase for in-state undergraduate students who start next fall.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Board of Visitors approved the increase Friday. Rising sophomores, juniors and seniors will not see a tuition hike.

The new tuition rate of $18,375 won’t change during the freshmen students’ four years on campus. The William & Mary Promise created in 2013 guarantees the tuition rate in-state students pay during their four years.

The tuition rate set Friday does not include mandatory fees. Those are set in April, along with room and board. Out-of-state and graduate student tuition is also set in April. They are not included in the tuition guarantee.

