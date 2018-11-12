202.5
Home » Virginia » Trailer company to expand…

Trailer company to expand in Virginia

By The Associated Press November 12, 2018 6:06 am 11/12/2018 06:06am
Share
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center for WTOP's "Ask the Governor" program July 25, 2018. (WTOP/Ginger Whitaker)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam says Virginia beat out two other states to land 42 potential new manufacturing jobs building steel and utility trailers.

Northam said last week that Carry-On Trailer will spent $1.6 million to expand its facility in Westmoreland County.

The governor said Virginia beat out Georgia and Pennsylvania to land the project. Carry-On Trailer is headquartered in Georgia and has seven manufacturing facilities throughout the country.

Northam approved a $125,000 grant to the company, which is also eligible for other state incentives.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500