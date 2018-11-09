Terwilliger formally installed as US attorney in Virginia

202.5
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia has been officially sworn in after a ceremony that drew Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, among others.

G. Zachary Terwilliger’s installation ceremony Friday follows his Senate confirmation in August.

The Alexandria-based post is considered a prestigious one; the district often handles high-profile terrorism and national security cases.

Previously, Terwilliger served as a top adviser to Rosenstein. In his remarks, Terwilliger noted he also helped shepherd Rosenstein’s confirmation through the Senate last year.

Terwilliger drew laughs as he noted that Rosenstein, now a lightning rod for critics of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, was confirmed easily. He compared quarterbacking Rosenstein’s confirmation to “being the Maytag repairman. Back then everybody loved Rod.”

