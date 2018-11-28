202.5
Home » Virginia » State police: 12 people…

State police: 12 people died in Thanksgiving weekend wrecks

By The Associated Press November 28, 2018 4:13 am 11/28/2018 04:13am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say 12 people were killed during traffic wrecks during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Police said nine drivers, two passengers and a motorcyclist were killed on state roads during the holiday. That’s down from last year, when 14 people were killed.

Police said alcohol was a factor in at least two fatal crashes and that four of the people killed were not wearing seat belts.

Police said they issued nearly 7,500 speeding tickets and arrested 102 drivers on charges of drunken driving during the holiday weekend.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Holiday News Living News Local News Thanksgiving News traffic deaths Transportation News Virginia Virginia traffic wrecks
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

2018 Offbeat Gift Guide

Great gifts don’t have to be expensive or even trendy. They can be unique. They can even be funny and, yeah, somewhat useless. Here’s a gallery of offbeat gift ideas for grown-ups as you put together your shopping list. All were lovingly curated by our crack staff at the WTOP Holiday Desk.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500