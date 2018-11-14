202.5
Home » Virginia » State pays $20K to…

State pays $20K to woman mistakenly arrested in Virginia

By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 3:43 am 11/14/2018 03:43am
Share

BOWLING GREEN, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Division of Risk Management has settled a lawsuit with a woman authorities mistakenly arrested last year on warrants that listed the wrong name.

The Free Lance-Star reports a judge signed an order last month to dismiss the February lawsuit that was confidentially settled. Brittany Dawn Jenkins had sued authorities in Spotsylvania and Caroline counties, alleging the arresting deputy and others involved showed a “reckless disregard for the truth.”

Jenkins was pulled over last year for what authorities say was a rejected inspection sticker and was subsequently taken into custody when the deputy discovered her two outstanding warrants. However, the warrants were actually for “Brittany Nicole Jenkins” and listed that woman’s personal information but displayed Jenkin’s name.

Further details surrounding the settlement were not released.

___

Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Brittany Nicole Jenkins lawsuit Local News Virginia Virginia Division of Risk Management wrongful arrest lawsuit
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

A somewhat-healthier Thanksgiving: 15 delicious, shame-free recipes

One way to prevent another tearful Jan. 2 return to spin class is — duh — making somewhat healthier dishes for your holiday meal. Here are a few recipes to check out before you go to the supermarket.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500