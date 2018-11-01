202
Some Volkswagen money to…

Some Volkswagen money to pay for electric transit buses

By The Associated Press November 1, 2018 3:22 am 11/01/2018 03:22am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia will use part of its portion of the Volkswagen settlement over the company’s diesel emissions cheating scandal to pay for electric transit buses.

Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement during remarks at a transportation conference in Norfolk on Wednesday.

Northam’s office said in a press release that the $14 million, or 15 percent of Virginia’s share of the settlement, will help replace heavy and medium-duty polluting vehicles with cleaner ones.

Earlier this year, the state awarded electric vehicle charging station company EVgo a contract to develop a statewide public charging network using another 15 percent of the settlement.

