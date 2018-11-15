202.5
Some nuclear plant emergency sirens in Virginia to be tested

By The Associated Press November 15, 2018 4:39 am 11/15/2018 04:39am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Safety officials are planning a test of the early warning siren system for a nuclear power station in central Virginia.

State officials said the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local officials and Dominion Energy will test the system for North Anna Power Station around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The test will be a steady three-minute tone by 68 sirens in Carolina, Hanover Louisa, Orange and Spotsylvania counties.

The sirens are within a 10-mile radius from the nuclear power stations.

During a real emergency, the sirens would make four separate three-minute tones separated by a one-minute silent interval.

Topics:
Local News Virginia warning system
