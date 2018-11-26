202.5
Home » Virginia » Some lawmakers in Virginia…

Some lawmakers in Virginia hope to legalize sports betting

By The Associated Press November 26, 2018 3:17 am 11/26/2018 03:17am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Some state lawmakers in Virginia say they’re drafting legislation to allow sports betting in the state.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported last week that the proposals follow a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in May that allows states to legalize and regulate wagering on sports.

Sports gambling had been limited to Nevada. Now it’s allowed in six states. And several others are considering similar legislation.

Democratic state Sen. Chap Petersen said he’ll file a bill to legalize betting on professional sports. The proposal would also create a state authority to regulate it. Direct tax revenue would go toward reducing tuition at Virginia community colleges.

Betting on college sports wouldn’t be allowed. But Petersen said that will probably save some money for fans of Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News gambling law legislation Local News Other Sports News SCOTUS sports betting Virginia virginia general assembly
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

The ‘skinny’ on DC-area gym classes

Intimidated by the bevy of fitness classes in the D.C. area? WTOP tested popular local gym classes to help you make an informed decision about which franchise to choose.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500