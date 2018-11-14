School bus collides with dump truck, overturns; 6 hurt

Investigators said when the bus from slowed to make a left turn, the dump truck didn't stop in time and hit the rear of the bus, causing it to spin around and fall onto its side.

LUNENBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a school bus overturned after a dump truck hit it from behind, injuring six of the 13 students onboard.

Police told news outlets the bus from Kenston Forest School slowed to make a left turn Tuesday. Investigators said the dump truck didn’t stop in time and hit the rear of the bus, making it spin around and fall onto its side.

According to police, one child suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The other five students were taken to VCU Health Community Hospital in South Hill for treatment of minor injuries. The bus driver was also taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police charged the driver of the dump truck, 38-year-old John R. Grizzard of Emporia, with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

