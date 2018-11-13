202.5
Psychologist accused of sex with client loses license

By The Associated Press November 13, 2018 3:08 am 11/13/2018 03:08am
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A psychologist in Virginia is accused of having a sexual relationship with a client and has had his license to practice suspended.

The Roanoke Times reports the state Board of Psychology suspended the license of David Paul Ribbe in September. He said Monday that he wouldn’t try to get it back and would “neither deny nor admit to the charges.”

A board order says Ribbe had a yearslong relationship with a client who sought anxiety and depression treatment. It says she later sought treatment elsewhere and Ribbe continued to contact her despite her protests.

Ribbe also was disciplined for an improper patient relationship in 2002 when the board found he was too personally involved with a female patient. He was put on a supervised two-year probationary period.

Topics:
David Paul Ribbe Local News Virginia Virginia Board of Psychology
