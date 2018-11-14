202.5
Home » Virginia » Prosecutor: Deputies won't face…

Prosecutor: Deputies won’t face charges in fatal shooting

By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 4:33 pm 11/14/2018 04:33pm
Share

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A special prosecutor says two sheriff’s deputies won’t face charges in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man who approached them with a gun and ignored commands to disarm.

Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Allen Dudley Jr., who was serving as a special prosecutor in the case, said in a release Wednesday that Taylor K.E. Tincher put the Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies in a position where they believed that they or others were in imminent danger of death or serious injury.

Officials said at the time of the Aug. 25 shooting that deputies responding to a 911 call about a “disturbed individual” at a Christiansburg-area home encountered Tincher armed with a handgun. They said he was shot when he refused repeated commands to put the gun down.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Allen Dudley Jr Local News Taylor K.E. Tincher Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

A somewhat-healthier Thanksgiving: 15 delicious, shame-free recipes

One way to prevent another tearful Jan. 2 return to spin class is — duh — making somewhat healthier dishes for your holiday meal. Here are a few recipes to check out before you go to the supermarket.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500