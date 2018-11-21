202.5
Police: Woman sleeping along highway hit by truck

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 10:25 am 11/21/2018 10:25am
MATTAPONI, Va. (AP) — Police say a woman was hit by a pickup truck while sleeping in a sleeping bag along a Virginia highway.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that the crash happened early Wednesday on northbound U.S. Route 1 in the Mattaponi area of Caroline County.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows the woman wrapped in a blanket and sleeping bag was sleeping on the paved part of the right side of the road when she was hit by a Ford F350.

Police say the woman was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Topics:
crash Local News u.s. route 1 Virginia
