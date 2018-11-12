Police: 5 children hurt when school bus rear-ended

Virginia State Police say five children and one adult were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a school bus was rear-ended as it stopped to pick up students.

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say five children and one adult were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a school bus was rear-ended as it stopped to pick up students.

Police said in a news release that the crash happened around sunrise Monday on southbound Boydton Plank Road in the Petersburg area of Dinwiddie County. They say a Honda CRV hit the rear of the bus carrying 30 children in 6th to 12th grades as it activated its hazard lights and stop bar to pick up students.

Police say five students and the driver of the Honda were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Police say charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

