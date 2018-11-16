Home » Virginia » Pipeline protest charges dismissed…

Pipeline protest charges dismissed against tree sitters

By The Associated Press November 16, 2018 8:07 am 11/16/2018 08:07am
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a mother and daughter who lived in trees for over a month to save them from being cut down for a natural gas pipeline.

The Roanoke Times reports a Virginia judge on Thursday dismissed all charges against 62-year-old Theresa “Red” Terry and 31-year-old Theresa Minor Terry. Judge Scott Geddes said the two women had a “good faith” belief that they could protest the Mountain Valley Pipeline by occupying the trees.

Developers of the 300-mile (480-kilometer) pipeline were granted eminent domain to run through Bent Mountain land owned by the women’s family for seven generations. The protest drew national attention and inspired “Stand with Red” memorabilia. The pair left the trees when threatened with arrest by U.S. Marshals.

Topics:
Local News National News Virginia
