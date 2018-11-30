Evacuation order ends for Virginia after gas in water supply

According to the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, the tested levels don't represent an explosive risk but could be a health hazard.

LOUISA, Va. (AP) — An evacuation order has been lifted for a Virginia town after an unknown gas turned up in its water supply.

News sources report the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said the evacuation was lifted Friday because of “lower concentration levels” of gas in the water. The sheriff’s office also said the do not use advisory had been lifted.

The Louisa County Water Authority and town of Louisa issued a “do not use” order Thursday, but it didn’t apply to those using private wells.

Those within a half-mile radius of the Glen Marye Shopping Center were evacuated.

All county schools were closed on Friday, and one of the six schools was being used as an emergency shelter. County government offices were also closed.

Authorities say their investigation into the situation is continuing.

