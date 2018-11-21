202.5
NY police: Body in bag identified as Virginia man

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 12:28 pm 11/21/2018 12:28pm
YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve identified a body found in a duffel bag outside a suburban New York bank as a Virginia man.

According to WABC , investigators say 24-year-old Deshawn Cortez-Seaborn of Portsmouth, Virginia had numerous stab wounds.

His body was found on Monday in Yonkers, just north of New York City.

Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com

