NY police: Body in bag identified as Virginia man

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve identified a body found in a duffel bag outside a suburban New York bank as a Virginia man.

According to WABC , investigators say 24-year-old Deshawn Cortez-Seaborn of Portsmouth, Virginia had numerous stab wounds.

His body was found on Monday in Yonkers, just north of New York City.

