Northern Virginia lawmaker introduces sports betting bill

November 26, 2018
Virginia Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, has introduced a bill that would legalize sports betting in a move that could generate millions of dollars for state university research programs.

Sports betting, legalized by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year, is already in place in West Virginia — commercials for Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, 90 minutes from D.C., make a special point of noting it’s not legal in Maryland, home to six casinos. D.C. Councilman Jack Evans, D-Ward 2, earlier this year proposed to legalize sports betting in the District, hoping to get a leg up on D.C.’s immediate neighbors.

Sickles’ House Bill 1683 defines sports betting platforms as websites, apps or other mobile platforms accessible via the Internet. The measure bans betting on Virginia college and youth sports, but would allow wagering on other college and professional sports.

Entities engaged in sports betting, under the bill, would have to apply for a three-year permit and pay an application…

business Business & Finance gambling Local News mark sickles sports betting Virginia
