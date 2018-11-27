202.5
New regulators won’t be seated until after key pipeline vote

By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 11:25 am 11/27/2018 11:25am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office says two new appointees to the State Air Pollution Control Board won’t be seated until after the board takes a key vote on whether to allow a natural gas compressor station in a historically black community.

Earlier this month, Northam removed two members who had expressed concerns about the Atlantic Coast Pipeline-related compressor station. His move angered minority groups and environmentalists, who said Northam was trying to improperly influence the board to help Dominion Energy build a new natural gas pipeline.

Northam’s office cited expired terms as the reason for removal. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports more than 230 people with expired terms are still serving on Virginia boards and commissions.

The Democrat’s office told the newspaper Monday the two new members will take their seats after the Dec. 10 vote.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Topics:
gas pipeline historically black community Local News Virginia
