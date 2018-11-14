202.5
Navy will boost efforts to help endangered right whales

By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 2:33 pm 11/14/2018 02:33pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is doing more to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales.

Starting in mid-November, the Navy will expand areas off the East Coast where it limits the use of sonar and explosives. It also will broadcast more information on sightings to prevent military and commercial ships from striking right whales.

Right whales number only about 440 and suffer from poor reproduction. The biggest threats to the species are commercial ship strikes and fishing-gear entanglements.

The Navy’s efforts comply with federal laws aimed at protecting the whales. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued final approval of the Navy’s plans on Wednesday.

The Natural Resources Defense Council said the Navy’s efforts fail to go far enough. For instance, the group said sonar can still harass the struggling species.

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News Local News National News norfolk north atlantic whales u.s. navy Virginia
500