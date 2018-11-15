Home » Virginia » Man who helped in…

Man who helped in parental kidnapping seeks to delay prison

By The Associated Press November 15, 2018 2:17 pm 11/15/2018 02:17pm
Share

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Virginia businessman convicted of helping in a parental kidnapping is asking the nation’s highest court to suspend the start of his prison term while he appeals.

The request to the U.S. Supreme Court, which the government opposes, comes three weeks before Philip Zodhiates (zoh-dee-AH’-tehs), of Waynesboro, is scheduled to begin a three-year prison term in Kentucky.

Zodhiates, of Waynesboro, Virginia, was found guilty in 2016 of international parental kidnapping and conspiracy for his role in a same-sex couple’s child custody fight. Authorities say he helped Lisa Miller and her daughter cross into Canada near Buffalo in 2009. From there, Miller and the girl are believed to have moved to Nicaragua.

Vermont attorney Robert Hemley has challenged prosecutors’ use of cell tower information to prove Zodhiates’ whereabouts.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News parental kidnapping Philip Zodhiates Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

15 ways to give back around DC this holiday season

'Tis the season for giving. If you’re looking for a way to give back to the D.C.-area community, whether through time or turkeys, here are some ideas.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500