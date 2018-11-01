202
Man repeatedly convicted of child porn charges gets 30 years

By The Associated Press November 1, 2018 2:48 am 11/01/2018 02:48am
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A repeat child pornography offender and former airman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for enticing girls to produce and provide child pornography over online chat services.

The Roanoke Times reports 57-year-old Scott Curtiss Pieritz was sentenced Wednesday. He was previously convicted on child porn charges in 2000, 2004 and 2009. He’s been in custody since authorities seized computer evidence during a raid last year and found him to have failed to register as a sex offender.

He pleaded guilty in June to charges including possession of child porn. An interim federal public defender for the Western District of Virginia, Frederick Heblich, said Pieritz spent four years in the U.S. Air Force before being honorably discharged.

Heblich said Pieritz couldn’t afford treatment for his mental disorder and addiction.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

