202.5
Home » Virginia » Man gets jail time…

Man gets jail time for shooting dogs over slain cat

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 4:31 am 11/21/2018 04:31am
Share

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to three months in jail for shooting into an occupied vehicle and killing two dogs over the death of his rescue cat.

The Roanoke Times reports 69-year-old Stephen Nichols Cook was also ordered Tuesday to attend anger management classes. Arthur Hamrick’s dogs were running loose in November 2017 near Cook’s property. Cook’s wife, Deborah, testified that one of the dogs killed their 3-year-old cat named Jeffrey.

She said Cook chased the dogs in his underwear before returning for clothes and a gun. Hamrick testified that Cook then drove up behind his truck, prompting him to pull over. He said Cook approached with the dead Jeffrey in one hand and a gun in the other, and Cook then killed his dogs Maggie May and Yancey.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
cat crime dogs jail Local News shooting Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos

A historic landmark church in Capitol Hill’s Stanton Park has been converted into six multistory luxury condos, all with unique original details, called The Bell Tower at Stanton Park. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500