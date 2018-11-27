202.5
Man gets 83 years in attempted slaying of police officers

By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 2:48 am 11/27/2018 02:48am
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to 83 years in prison for pulling a gun on two Christiansburg police officers and fighting them over the weapon.

The Roanoke Times reports Burdis Gene Barker Jr. was also ordered Monday to pay $290,000 in fines. He was found guilty last month of charges including attempted capital murder of law enforcement officers.

The officers testified that they were called in 2016 to a possible credit card theft by Barker, who appeared jumpy when questioned. They say he then pulled out the gun, which Barker said was planted by police.

A separate jury trial is set next month for Barker, who also is accused of plotting to kill a judge and sheriff’s deputy while in custody. He’s represented by attorney Wade McNichols.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

