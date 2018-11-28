202.5
Man gets 15 years for role in selling synthetic drug spice

By The Associated Press November 28, 2018 2:51 pm 11/28/2018 02:51pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiring to sell the synthetic drug known as “spice.”

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that spice mimics the active ingredient in marijuana. The drug was declared as a Schedule 1 controlled substance in 2017.

Court documents state that 25-year-old Robert Hoeflein worked with other men to sell spice out of two shops in Chesapeake that officially sold e-cigarettes and other vaping products.

The illicit substance was called 5-fluoro-ADB. Authorities alleged that one those shops received 250 pounds of the drug.

Hoeflein had previously been accused of selling the drug four years ago. But he took a deal that resulted in misdemeanor convictions.

During Tuesday’s sentencing, U.S. District Judge Raymond Jackson in Norfolk told Hoeflein this “wasn’t your first rodeo.”

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

