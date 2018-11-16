Home » Virginia » Lawyers in Charlottesville killing…

Lawyers in Charlottesville killing want juror biases exposed

By The Associated Press November 16, 2018 10:51 am 11/16/2018 10:51am
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors and lawyers for a man accused of killing a woman during a white nationalist rally in Virginia have agreed that the judge at his trial should not try to salvage potential jurors who state any biases during the jury selection process.

James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, is accused of driving his car into a crowd protesting against white nationalists in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. A 32-year-old woman died.

Fields’ trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 26.

The Daily Progress reports that Fields’ lawyers told Judge Richard Moore Thursday that they do not want him to “rehabilitate” jurors by asking them to put aside their biases. Prosecutors agreed with the motion’s intent.

Moore took it under advisement and plans to revisit it when the trial begins.

