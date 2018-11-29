Landlord and tenant groups back proposals for fairer laws

The Virginian-Pilot reports that a work group of the Virginia Housing Commission endorsed the proposals on Wednesday. Some cities in Virginia have some of the nation's highest rates of orders for eviction.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Landlord groups and tenant advocates in Virginia have endorsed proposals that would alter the state’s landlord-tenant law.

If passed, the changes are expected to lead to fairer treatment for people facing eviction as well as property owners who are waiting for rent to be paid.

The changes include giving tenants who are behind on rent more time to come up with the money. Other efforts would reduce paperwork and the legal bills that landlords pay and that tenants are supposed to reimburse.

The proposals must be approved by the full housing commission before going to the General Assembly.

