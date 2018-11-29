202.5
Home » Virginia » Jury to hear opening…

Jury to hear opening statements in white nationalist trial

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 12:45 am 11/29/2018 12:45am
Share
In this courtroom sketch Judge Richard Moore, top right, presides over the trial of James Alex Fields Jr. during the second day of jury selection in Charlottesville General District Court in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Fields is accused of killing a woman during a white nationalist rally in Virginia last year. (Izabel Zermani via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A jury is expected to hear conflicting versions of what happened during a deadly white nationalist rally in Virginia last year as an Ohio man accused of killing a woman and injuring dozens of others goes on trial.

James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with first-degree murder and accused of driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters during a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. Civil rights activist Heather Heyer was killed.

Fields’ lawyer has indicated Fields may claim he was acting in self-defense. Prosecutors say he intentionally plowed his car into the group.

Opening statements are expected Thursday after a group of 28 prospective jurors is reduced to 16 jurors who will hear the case.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
charlottesville Heather Heyer James Alex Fields Jr. Local News National News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

2018 Offbeat Gift Guide

Great gifts don’t have to be expensive or even trendy. They can be unique. They can even be funny and, yeah, somewhat useless. Here’s a gallery of offbeat gift ideas for grown-ups as you put together your shopping list. All were lovingly curated by our crack staff at the WTOP Holiday Desk.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500