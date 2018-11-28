Jury selection almost complete in white nationalist trial

Jury selection is nearly complete in the trial of an Ohio man accused of killing a woman during a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jury selection is nearly complete in the trial of an Ohio man accused of killing a woman during a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

James Alex Fields Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes for allegedly driving his car into a crowd of counterdemonstrators in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. A 32-year-old woman was killed and dozens were injured.

Fields has pleaded not guilty.

A spokesperson for the city of Charlottesville said Wednesday afternoon that 28 qualified jurors have been chosen. Prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to whittle the pool down to 12 regular jurors and six alternates who will hear the case.

After the jury selection work is complete, opening statements are scheduled to begin Thursday morning.

