202.5
Home » Virginia » InfoWars seeks to dismiss…

InfoWars seeks to dismiss defamation lawsuit over 2017 rally

By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 2:27 pm 11/14/2018 02:27pm
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Attorneys for InfoWars founder Alex Jones want a judge to dismiss a defamation suit filed by a counterprotester at last year’s deadly white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Former State Department official Brennan Gilmore was harassed after posting a video showing the car attack that killed counterprotester Heather Heyer after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. His attorney, Briana Gorod, says witnessing a moment in history doesn’t make him a public figure.

But Jones’ lawyers say Gilmore is what’s known as a “limited-purpose public figure,” and as such must prove malicious intent.

InfoWars attorney Andrew Grossman said YouTube removed two allegedly defamatory videos that he says used “obvious hyperbole” and shouldn’t be taken seriously.

The Daily Progress reports that other defendants say the defamation lawsuit violates their First Amendment rights.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News National News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

A somewhat-healthier Thanksgiving: 15 delicious, shame-free recipes

One way to prevent another tearful Jan. 2 return to spin class is — duh — making somewhat healthier dishes for your holiday meal. Here are a few recipes to check out before you go to the supermarket.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500