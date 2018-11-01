202
Indictment sought against police officer in 2017 shooting

By The Associated Press November 1, 2018 8:33 am 11/01/2018 08:33am
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors in Virginia have announced they are seeking an indictment against a white officer seen on body camera video shooting a black suspect in the back as he tried to run away.

News outlets report Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Brandon T. Wrobleski announced Wednesday that an indictment in the October 2017 shooting would be sought at Thursday’s grand jury. The prosecutor had no further comment.

In April, The Virginian-Pilot obtained video showing rookie Portsmouth Officer Jeremy Durocher wounding 18-year-old Deontrace Ward as police responded to a robbery call in a residential neighborhood.

Ward took a plea agreement in June and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Durocher’s attorney, Nicholas Renninger, says his client believes in the “integrity of the judicial system.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

