Human rights commission chair accused of domestic violence

Rajeeb Islam was arrested Monday on two counts of assaulting a family member and felony attempted malicious wounding.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The head of a Virginia city’s Human Rights Commission has been charged in two domestic violence-related incidents.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that 38-year-old Rajeeb Islam was arrested Monday on two counts of assaulting a family member and felony attempted malicious wounding.

Islam is a 19-year veteran of the city’s Emergency Medical Services and a captain in the operations division. Virginia Beach EMS spokesman Bruce Nedelka says Islam will be placed on administrative duties during the criminal process. He says the incidents were reported when Islam was off-duty.

Both Nedelka and commission vice chair Sylvia Nery-Strickland say their respective organizations will wait until the process plays out before making any decisions.

Islam has been a commission member since 2013, and was appointed chair in April 2017. He declined the newspaper’s interview request.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.