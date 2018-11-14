202.5
Home » Virginia » Georgia man gets prison…

Georgia man gets prison for threatening Virginia schools

By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 9:20 am 11/14/2018 09:20am
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Georgia man convicted of making threats against schools in Virginia has been sentenced to prison.

The Daily Progress reports that 48-year-old Michael Anthony Townes was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months and one day in prison. A release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia says Townes pleaded guilty in August to one felony count of making threats to injure another person sent in interstate commerce.

According to a statement of facts signed by Townes, he posted a series of comments on Yahoo News on Oct. 10 threatening a “copycat of Vegas” at an unspecified school in Charlottesville. The comments came less than two weeks after a gunman killed dozens in Las Vegas.

Charlottesville schools operated under a modified lockdown for two consecutive days as a result.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

A somewhat-healthier Thanksgiving: 15 delicious, shame-free recipes

One way to prevent another tearful Jan. 2 return to spin class is — duh — making somewhat healthier dishes for your holiday meal. Here are a few recipes to check out before you go to the supermarket.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500