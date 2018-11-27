202.5
Home » Virginia » Ex-bookkeeper sentenced to prison…

Ex-bookkeeper sentenced to prison for embezzlement

By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 10:23 am 11/27/2018 10:23am
Share

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Virginia woman who embezzled more than $326,000 from a family business in Connecticut has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison.

Miriam Dubay, of Purcellville, Virginia, was sentenced to 33 months in prison Monday. She pleaded guilty in June to wire fraud.

Court documents show the former Shelton, Connecticut, resident worked as a bookkeeper for the small, unnamed family-owned business.

Prosecutors say she stole the money by forging 168 company checks from 2010 until 2016 and by stealing customer cash payments.

The 66-year-old Dubay talked about remodeling her home at the time of the thefts, according to prosecutors, and purchased items including a $650 coat.

A judge also ordered Dubay to make full restitution.

She is scheduled to report to prison Jan. 16.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Miriam Dubay Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

First lady unveils White House 2018 Christmas decorations

The White House released photos showing first lady Melania Trump decorating for the holidays. The theme of this year's decorations: "American Treasures: Christmas at the White House." See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500