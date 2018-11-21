202.5
Dominion sweetens deal to merge with South Carolina utility

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 11:17 am 11/21/2018 11:17am
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Virginia-based Dominion Energy has sweetened its offer to buy a troubled South Carolina utility in the wake of a multibillion-dollar nuclear construction debacle.

Media outlets report Dominion filed a new plan with state regulators Tuesday featuring a bigger rate cut for South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. customers.

The Public Service Commission is considering whether Dominion can buy parent company SCANA, as well as who should foot the bill for continued costs for the failed $9 billion project.

Dominion’s latest offer would slash SCE&G power bills by about $22 a month on average. That’s eight cents more than the Legislature’s temporary cut, which expires next month, and $1.70 more than Dominion’s previous offer.

SCE&G and state-owned utility Santee Cooper abandoned the project in 2017 following the bankruptcy of contractor Westinghouse.

