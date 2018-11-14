Cargo mission to space station rescheduled for Friday

The planned launch of an unmanned cargo rocket from Virginia to the International Space Station has been rescheduled because of bad weather.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (AP) —

NASA says the launch is now set for 4:23 a.m. on Friday. Blastoff was originally scheduled for early Thursday morning.

The unmanned Cygnus cargo craft will lift off from Wallops Island along the Eastern Shore. It will carry 7,500 pounds of groceries, hardware and research.

One of the science experiments onboard will explore how the universe formed from stardust. Another will explore the pathology of Parkinson’s disease. Yet another involves the sustainable fabrication and repair of plastic materials on lengthy space missions.

NASA TV will stream the launch on its website. Visitors can watch the launch from the NASA Wallops Visitor Center grounds and bleachers.

