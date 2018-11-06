Attorneys want to drop rally defendants over nonpayment

Two attorneys representing two men being sued in connection with the August 2017 deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, are again attempting to leave the case.

The Daily Progress reports that Elmer Woodard and James E. Kolenich refiled their request Monday, asking to be removed as representatives of Matthew Heimbach and Robert Ray for nonpayment of legal bills.

Ray and Heimbach are two of around two dozen white nationalist, white supremacist or neo-Nazi individuals and organizations being sued by seven people who were the victims of violence at the Aug. 12 Unite the Right rally.

A judge denied their previous request because of pending responses to motions regarding access to text messages and cellphones. The attorneys said they’ve since completed the tasks required by the judge.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

