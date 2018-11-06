202
Home » Virginia » Attorneys want to drop…

Attorneys want to drop rally defendants over nonpayment

By The Associated Press November 6, 2018 10:50 am 11/06/2018 10:50am
2 Shares

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Two attorneys representing two men being sued in connection with the August 2017 deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, are again attempting to leave the case.

The Daily Progress reports that Elmer Woodard and James E. Kolenich refiled their request Monday, asking to be removed as representatives of Matthew Heimbach and Robert Ray for nonpayment of legal bills.

Ray and Heimbach are two of around two dozen white nationalist, white supremacist or neo-Nazi individuals and organizations being sued by seven people who were the victims of violence at the Aug. 12 Unite the Right rally.

A judge denied their previous request because of pending responses to motions regarding access to text messages and cellphones. The attorneys said they’ve since completed the tasks required by the judge.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
charlottesville charlottesville rally Charlottesville white nationalist rally Local News National News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Election Day

Voters take their civic duty seriously. See photos from around D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500