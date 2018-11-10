202.5
Home » Virginia » Arrest made in October…

Arrest made in October crash that killed Virginia cyclist

By The Associated Press November 10, 2018 1:16 pm 11/10/2018 01:16pm
Share

YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff says a man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after an October crash that killed a cyclist.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office issued a news release saying that the arrest was made late Friday night of a 25-year-old Virginia man facing multiple charges in the Oct. 25 death.

The Daily Press reports that 50-year-old cyclist Brian Utne was finishing a group ride when he was struck and killed. The newspaper reports that authorities were searching for a pickup truck that fled the scene. The release didn’t say how the suspect was identified.

The death of the avid cyclist prompted a memorial bike ride in his honor earlier this month.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
arrest crime killed cyclist Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Thanksgiving dessert recipes

Planning a Thanksgiving feast? Fire up your test kitchen and try out these recipes this weekend to make sure your Turkey Day is triumphant. From "midnight pumpkin pie" to sweet potato pie with a bourbon twist, find all your Thanksgiving dessert recipes here.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500